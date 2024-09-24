5 Ways Hands-On Preservation Experience Changes the Preservation Game

Technological Proficiency

During their time at Camp Naco, the Digital Documentation Fellows immersed themselves in a range of advanced technological tools that are crucial for modern preservation work. For many, it was their first hands-on experience with tools like laser scanners, drones, and virtual reality (VR) software.

For Khamaria Turner (Florida A&M University), working with laser scanning technology at Camp Naco was both challenging and rewarding. "The hard part was figuring out how to overlap the scans correctly so you get enough overlapping information to work with," she said. However, the effort paid off when she saw the final images come together, describing it as "all this hard work finally becomes worth it."

Nader Zakersoltani (Morgan State University) emphasized the significant impact of these technologies on their work, saying, "These technologies have allowed us to document historic buildings more quickly and accurately." He explained how using tools like laser scanners and drones enabled the team to complete documentation in just a few days, a process that would have traditionally taken weeks.

Both Turner and Zakersoltani found that mastering these technologies not only improved their current projects but also reshaped their career aspirations. Zakersoltani recognized how these skills would make him "a more competitive and knowledgeable professional" in the field. Their experiences underscore how technological proficiency can shape the future of preservation careers.