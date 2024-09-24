5 Ways Hands-On Preservation Experience Changes the Preservation Game
Lessons from HOPE Crew's 2024 Digital Documentation Fellowship Students
In the Summer of 2024, Camp Naco, nestled into the southeast corner of Arizona, served as a living classroom for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s HOPE (Hands-On Preservation Experience) Crew's 2024 Digital Documentation Fellowship, presented in partnership with the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
Established in 1919, Camp Naco is a historic site known for its connection to the Buffalo Soldiers who patrolled the U.S.-Mexico border during the Mexican Revolution. The site features rare adobe and wood-frame structures from the early 20th century, inspiring preservation efforts aimed at protecting this significant piece of military and Black history. Camp Naco was listed on the National Trust's list of America's 11 Most Endangered Places in 2022.
This year's cohort of 10 students, recruited from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), spent three weeks traveling to Bisbee and Naco, Arizona, where they gained essential skills in digital documentation, all while contributing to the ongoing conservation efforts at the site.
Aaron Harris (University of District of Columbia) said, "Working at Camp Naco has been a game-changer. The hands-on approach to preservation is invaluable." Kaylah Phillips (Prairie View A&M University) echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative aspect of the work: "The opportunity to work alongside experts and fellow students has been incredible. The practical experience combined with the knowledge we gained was truly unique."
This combination of hands-on work and learning made Camp Naco a special place for students to dive into preservation. Take a closer look at the five key skills that Fellows have acquired during their time at Camp Naco as they bridged the gap between academic learning and practical application.
Technological Proficiency
During their time at Camp Naco, the Digital Documentation Fellows immersed themselves in a range of advanced technological tools that are crucial for modern preservation work. For many, it was their first hands-on experience with tools like laser scanners, drones, and virtual reality (VR) software.
For Khamaria Turner (Florida A&M University), working with laser scanning technology at Camp Naco was both challenging and rewarding. "The hard part was figuring out how to overlap the scans correctly so you get enough overlapping information to work with," she said. However, the effort paid off when she saw the final images come together, describing it as "all this hard work finally becomes worth it."
Nader Zakersoltani (Morgan State University) emphasized the significant impact of these technologies on their work, saying, "These technologies have allowed us to document historic buildings more quickly and accurately." He explained how using tools like laser scanners and drones enabled the team to complete documentation in just a few days, a process that would have traditionally taken weeks.
Both Turner and Zakersoltani found that mastering these technologies not only improved their current projects but also reshaped their career aspirations. Zakersoltani recognized how these skills would make him "a more competitive and knowledgeable professional" in the field. Their experiences underscore how technological proficiency can shape the future of preservation careers.
Preservation Trades
One of the most transformative experiences for the Digital Documentation Fellows at Camp Naco was immersing themselves in preservation trades, particularly working with lime plaster and adobe. For many of these architecture students, this hands-on experience was their first introduction to traditional construction methods, a stark contrast to the modern materials and techniques they’re familiar with.
Kiana Wilcher (Tuskegee University) reflected on how exciting it was to engage with these ancient building techniques. “It was pretty fun,” she said. “Seeing how lime plaster and adobe are made, especially in the traditional way, was fascinating. It’s cool to realize that anyone could have done it back then, and that people still preserve these methods today, not just the buildings themselves.”
Alana Honorable (Tuskegee University) shared her challenges in mastering these techniques, particularly the physical demands of mixing materials and applying them to walls. “It was really heavy,” she said, “and trying to apply it to the wall wasn’t as easy as it looked. But learning why these methods were used and why they’re still important today—like how adobe breathes and lasts longer in certain climates—was eye-opening.” For these students, the experience at Camp Naco was not just about preserving buildings but also about preserving the craftsmanship and knowledge that built them in the first place.
Historical Research
The Digital Documentation Fellows at Camp Naco delved into historical research to uncover the rich and complex narratives that shaped this historic site. For Azaria Mosby (Hampton University), exploring the military influence on Southern Arizona and the sustainable development of Adobe was eye-opening. "We spoke with experts on the Buffalo Soldiers and even met individuals who had personal ties to history," Mosby said. "They told us a lot of background and also some things that aren’t normally talked about in history books."
For the Fellows, historical research was more than just a preliminary step—it was a foundational aspect of their work. As Mosby said, "It was very interesting seeing a lot of things that I wrote about or researched beforehand come to life in the field. It made me more interested in learning [...] understanding what I was reading on a deeper level."
Collaboration and Teamwork
Working as a Digital Documentation Fellow at Camp Naco offered invaluable lessons in collaboration and teamwork. For many, including Adia-Simone Rhoden (Florida A&M University), the experience underscored how collective effort can enhance both the process and the outcome.
A standout example of successful teamwork occurred during the media day tour, as Rhoden recounts. “We had to do a tour on media day, and that was probably the time when we best collaborated. We had more information on various aspects of the project, and being divided into smaller groups allowed us to focus on different topics and prepare effectively for our final presentations.” This kind of collaboration was crucial for tackling complex documentation tasks and presenting them in a cohesive manner.
The lessons learned from this collaborative environment extend beyond the project itself. Effective teamwork and communication, as Rhoden highlights, hinge on comfort and openness. “Communication is key,” she notes, emphasizing that a friendly and open atmosphere within the team made the entire process smoother.
Community Outreach
Communication and outreach are crucial components to successful historic preservation, and the Digital Documentation Fellows at Camp Naco embraced this with remarkable dedication. LaToria Johnson (Prairie View A&M University) aptly captured the essence of this commitment: “Public outreach plays a crucial role in historic preservation by fostering awareness, education, and community engagement.”
Johnson’s approach to communicating her findings was both thoughtful and inclusive. “I use plain language and focus on the most important points to ensure clarity,” she shared. “Visual aids like charts, graphs, and infographics help make complex information more accessible.”
By connecting with local historians, community leaders, and engaging in educational events, LaToria and her peers demonstrated how preservation efforts can enrich communities and strengthen cultural bonds. Through their outreach, they not only shared knowledge but also celebrated the heritage that ties us all together, underscoring the profound impact that thoughtful communication can have on preserving our collective history.
